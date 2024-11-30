Peyton Manning Helped Tom Brady Create Another Patriots Legend
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots quite frequently got the best of Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, especially when it mattered the most in the playoffs.
While the two were bitter rivals, they have also had a quiet friendship over the years. Both quarterbacks are among the best to ever play the game and put on quite a show for years.
However, a new story has now come out about how Manning actually helped the Patriots in a big way. He played a huge role in creating the legend that New England star tight end Rob Gronkowski became.
During a recent interview with Bryson DeChambeau, Brady opened up about the story.
“I met with Peyton Manning once. …We met for like three days down in Tennessee in 2010. And I learned a play that he used to run a lot and I didn’t know how to run it," Brady said. “And he taught me the play. We ended up installing the play in our offense and we got Rob Gronkowski and it ended up probably half of Gronk’s receiving yards were on this concept. Swear to God. And obviously it was like Gronk’s an absolute beast but … I say thanks Peyton."
This isn't going to be news that Colts fans love to hear.
Brady and Gronkowski became one of the most dominant offensive duos in the NFL. They played at that level for years and it even continued after they left the Patriots and headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As for New England fans, this makes things even sweeter. Hearing that Manning actually helped the Patriots become a more dangerous dynasty is a hilariously awesome story.
Many fans would love to go back and experience another Brady vs. Manning showdown for the first time. Every time the two superstar quarterbacks played, there was a lot of drama and the rivarly between the two teams was one of the best in the NFL.
Those days may be over, but there are likely many more stories that will come out in the future.
