Jerod Mayo Puts Several Patriots Players on Notice
The New England Patriots don't have a whole lot of time left in the 2024 NFL season to make a positive impression.
They have shown some flashes since Drake Maye took over as the starting quarterback in mid-October, but right now, all anyone can think about is the beating that the Patriots took from the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.
New England will be facing the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, and head coach Jerod Mayo has already identified a few players who need to step it up.
“Not to get too specific — but I will — we need a guy like Layden Robinson to show what he can do. We need a guy like Cole Strange, before the end of the season, to see what he can do,” Mayo told reporters, via the Patriots' official YouTube account. “You can use Caedan (Wallace) in that same bucket."
While Mayo appeared to be zeroing in on the offensive line, he also mentioned that he needs to see more from the team's playmakers, too.
"We need to see what the receivers can do and what they look like going forward," added Mayo. "And that’s the hard part for me. Look, you want to win right now, but at the same time, I think it’d be a disservice to go to the end of the season and not see what we have.”
It's very clear that the Pats need a whole lot of help on both sides of the ball, but the offense is their biggest issue at the moment.
The Patriots may very well have the worst offensive line on football, and they also have the league's most unenviable collection of skill position players.
Fortunately, New England is slated to have plenty of cap room, and it would also have an opportunity to build through the NFL Draft.
