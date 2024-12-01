High School QB Beats Patriots Legend in Mr. Beast Competition
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has been all over the place this past year. While he isn't playing football anymore, he has been very active in both the NFL and in other events as well.
Brady hates to lose. However, he took a loss during a Mr. Beast passing competition to a high school quarterback recently.
Granted, the high school quarterback was clearly given an advantage and he bounced the final throw to win, but he still was given the victory.
Take a look at the video of the competition for yourself:
A clear takeaway from this video is that the former Patriots' superstar at the NFL's "GOAT" can still throw the football. He may not be as sharp as he once was, but he can still sling the ball around.
More than likely, we've seen the last of Brady playing competitive football. There are still some who are holding out hope that he could make a shocking comeback, but that ship seems to have sailed.
Brady ended his career with incredible numbers. He spent the majority of his career in New England and finished strong with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In the 335 career games that he played, Brady ended up completing 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns, and 212 interceptions.
Assuming he has closed out his playing days, Brady will be one of the best quarterbacks of all-time. It seems very unlikely that he'll ever be outside of the top 10.
Obviously, this is more of a feel-good story about Brady competing against a high school player. He gave that high schooler the time of his life and he can forever say that he "beat Tom Brady."
All of that being said, it's always good to see Brady throwing a football. While Patriots fans miss watching him play professional football, they'll take any kind of positive footage of the superstar quarterback.
