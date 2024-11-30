Patriots' Bill Belichick Among Favorites for Bears HC Job
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is arguably the best head coach to ever hold the job in NFL history. After taking the 2024 season off from coaching, many believe that Belichick will land a new job during the upcoming offseason.
At this point in time, there are quite a few teams who could have a head coaching vacancy depending on how the rest of the season goes.
One of those teams who will definitely be looking for a new head coach are the Chicago Bears.
The Bears made the decision to fire Matt Eberflus on Friday. With that move, Chicago will be searching for a head coach who can take Caleb Williams and the rest of the talented roster to the next level.
Belichick should absolutely be viewed as a potential option for the Bears.
As shared by CBS Sports, Belichick is among the early favorites to be Chicago's next head coach. He came in at No. 6 in their rankings of potential coaching candidates for the team.
Ahead of him were Ben Johnson, Joe Brady, Thomas Brown, Aaron Glenn, and Liam Coen, in that order.
Needless to say, that is a great list of potential targets for the Bears. Any of those names would be a nice addition as they look to get back to being a playoff contender.
As for Belichick, he would instantly bring a championship culture to Chicago. If the Bears are going to prioritize culture, then he would be their best choice. Should they want a younger coach to rebuild a new culture over the next few years, any of the options ahead of him would be better.
During his time with the Patriots, Belichick always found ways to get the most out of his player. That would not change with Chicago.
All of that being said, it's going to be interesting to see what the Bears choose to do. Belichick is absolutely a name to keep an eye on.
New England fans will feel very weird seeing Belichick coaching another team, but keeping him out of the AFC would be a highly preferred option.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!