Bill Belichick Doesn't Hold Back on Patriots Take
Bill Belichick may be a New England Patriots legend, but he has not been too kind with his thoughts on the team throughout the season.
Truthfully, he has kept it honest. He has not shied away from being very critical of a team that has offered plenty of reasons for said criticism.
After the Patriots fell to 3-10 with a Week 13 loss, Belichick offered his assessment of the team so far. Once again, they weren't the best words, but they were truthful.
When speaking on the "Let's Go Podcast," Belichick did not hold back from offering his honest opinion about New England.
“Just haven’t done enough to win very many games on any level,” Belichick said. “They’ve had trouble on defense. One of the last ranked teams on offense, if not the bottom ranked. Missed some key field goals and some kicking plays as well. So, I’d say all three areas of the game just haven’t been good enough to win. And they still got a couple games left against Buffalo, right? They have a bye week this week, so maybe they can get a few things straightened out, but it’s just been a pretty inconsistent year. Just haven’t been able to do enough to win when they needed to.”
Honestly, his words ring 100 percent true to the problems of the team. They have not played well enough in any aspect to win football games and their lack of consistency has been troubling.
Many have placed the blame on first-year head coach Jerod Mayo not having his team ready to play. There is definitely some truth to that opinion.
However, the other part of the problem is that the players simply aren't playing well enough.
There is a lot of work to do for the Patriots heading into the offseason. They will have a lot of good draft capital and quite a bit of money to spend. If the front office wants to get aggressive, they will have the opportunity to do so.
Hopefully, New England can show some signs of improvement throughout the rest of the season. Then, in an ideal world, they'll be able to bring in some key pieces in the offseason and get closer to being a playoff contender in 2025.
