Patriots Sign Former Jaguars LB
The New England Patriots have kept their eyes open for potential roster moves throughout what has been a very disappointing season. As they build for the future, they continue looking for diamonds in the rough.
On Monday, the Patriots made another roster move.
New England ended up signing former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. to their practice squad. To make room for him, they decided to release linebacker Joe Giles-Harris.
Parker is a rookie and was undrafted out of Appalachian State. He had not played in a regular season game this season for the Jaguars, but has shown signs of potential early on.
He was previously released by Jacksonville back in August.
During his college career, Parker put up a great final season at Appalachian State. He ended up recording 109 total tackles to go along with two sacks and two defended passes.
As for Giles-Harris, he had carved out a small role for himself with the Patriots. He was mostly a special teams player. However, he had not done enough to keep himself safe.
Obviously, this is not a big move for New England. There is a good chance that Parker won't end up playing for the Patriots, but the front office wanted to take a closer look at him.
Sometimes, these are the kinds of moves that can turn out to be huge wins. Players can come into new situations and earn a role. From there, they can become a key piece.
That is exactly what Parker will look to do during his time with New England. It will be interesting to see if he can find his way onto the field at some point this season.
All of that being said, the Patriots are headed into their bye week in Week 14 and will look to regroup as a team. They are just 3-10 this season and appear headed for a high draft pick.
