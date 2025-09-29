Patriots CB Sets Franchise Record in Win
Trailing by a touchdown to start their Week 4 matchup, the New England Patriots needed an instant spark. Cornerback Marcus Jones did just that, and then some, in the team's 42-13 blowout of the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.
After Carolina punter Sam Martin booted the punt deep into New England territory, Jones caught the ball and evaded multiple tacklers en route to breaking his way to an 88-yard touchdown. Just two drives later, Jones took another punt 61 yards and could have scored once again if it wasn't for Martin tripping him up inside the red zone.
When he was asked about the returns postgame, he called his mindset "ruthless."
"It's pretty simple," Jones said. "Run fast (and) don't get caught."
Jones set history in the process. Not only did he tie Julian Edelman with the most 60+ yard punt returns in Patriots history (four), but also became just the second Patriots returned to ever record multiple 60+ yard returns in a single game — the first since Gunner Olszewski did it during his All-Pro season in 2019.
Edelman wasn't the only Patriots Hall of Famer to see a punt return record topple. Jones also totaled 167 punt return yards on the day, setting the single-season franchise record. He bested Hall of Famer Mike Haynes' long-standing record of 156, which was set back on Nov. 7, 1976.
"People have been telling me and I was just like, 'that's crazy,'" Jones said. "Whenever I was out there, I wasn't thinking about that. You just out there trying to put the team in the best spot."
Jones' returns helped take some of the pressure off of the offense, and quarterback Drake Maye praised his teammate's touchdown postgame.
"Can't say enough about Marcus Jones," Maye said. "Best in the game at it."
As for the return where he got tripped? Jones knows he's going to hear about it.
"I was like, 'Ooh, I know they're going to say some things about this in the meeting room,'" he joked.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!