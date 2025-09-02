Patriots CB Surprised About Being Named Captain
When the New England Patriots took the field on Monday, fourth-year cornerback Marcus Jones wasn't expecting to be named a captain when head coach Mike Vrabel called a huddle ahead of the team's first practice of the week.
Vrabel's announcement: Jones, along with quarterback Drake Maye, tight end Hunter Henry, linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane, and core special teamer Brenden Schooler, were all voted on by their teammates to wear the captain patch this season.
For Jones, it took him a bit back.
"I definitely was (surprised)," Jones said in the locker room after practice. "I'm always the person that leads by example type of thing. To be a captain of this team, it shows a lot."
Jones -- who also moonlights as the Patriots' star punt returner -- was named a captain for the first time in his NFL career. He's the third member of this roster to earn the nomination for the first time (Maye and Schooler are also first-time captains).
Both Schooler and Jones were part of the team's 2022 rookie class. Jones was a third-round draft pick, while Schooler was an undrafted free agent out of Texas. Jones says that being honored together is special.
"It's cool because me and School came in together and everything, so seeing both of us together ... is great," Jones said with a smile.
The Patriots' nickel cornerback has had an impressive summer as he heads into a contract season. As an undersized player, he always tries to play bigger than his stature and it clearly made an impression on his teammates.
"The standard is the standard, no matter how many years you've played in the league and everything," Jones said. "Making sure that day-by-day, you always give it 110 (percent)."
And though Jones hasn't been a captain in New England before, that doesn't mean he hasn't been around leadership in the locker room. During his first two seasons in the league, a pair of future Patriots Hall of Fame inductees led the way for the Houston rookie, eventually paving the way for Jones to lead himself.
"The two guys that I would say that I've always respected was Matt, Matthew Slater, for sure, and also Dev(in McCourty)," Jones said. "That was one of my guys that was in the room with us and led by example."
As for Jones' coach, the new blood wearing the "C" on their uniforms is all part of a regime hoping the leadership on and off the field takes a step up.
"I think we all know that every year's a new year in this league, and that's kid of how it goes. The leadership has the grow," Vrabel said. "Whether it's a captain -- we talked about not having any restrictions on leadership -- and hopefully at whatever level we have guys that can lead. We'll have captains and then hopefully we'll have a lot more leaders, as well."
