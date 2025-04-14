Patriots Unique Weapon Offers Blunt Response to Tired Question
There is a whole lot being made of Travis Hunter's ability to play both sides of the football at an elite level, and if the New England Patriots are able to select him with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, they may see it first hand next season.
However, the Patriots have a unique weapon of their own already on the roster in cornerback Marcus Jones, who is no stranger to playing offense.
The 26-year-old logged one catch for 18 yards while also achieving a five-yard carry this past season, and back during his rookie campaign in 2022, he caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
That being said, Jones' primary focus is on the defensive side, and when asked about whether or not he would be used in a variety of ways next year, the former third-round pick offered a blunt response.
“Same question every single time,” Jones told reporters. “If it happens, it happens, but my main thing is to learn the new defense and then kind of go from there.”
New England has a new defensive coordinator in Terrell Williams, so learning the new scheme will certainly be more important for Jones than potentially representing a trick weapon offensively.
Jones registered 58 tackles, an interception and 10 passes defended in 2024, posting a rather solid 70.2 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus.
He is also the Pats' primary punt returner and even earned a First-Team All-Pro selection for his work on special teams in his debut campaign, finishing with 645 kick-return yards and a punt-return touchdown in 2022. This past year, Jones fielded 26 punts for 386 yards, but he did not return any kickoffs.
We'll see if Mike Vrabel's Patriots have any interesting plans for Jones in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!