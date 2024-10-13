Patriots Safety Suffers Neck Injury vs Texans
The New England Patriots have been struggling through a rough first half this afternoon against the Houston Texans. Along with the score being 14-0 in the second quarter, they have suffered multiple concerning injuries as well.
Vederian Lowe, the team's offensive starting tackle, left the game due to an ankle injury. Now, a defensive back has been injured.
On X, the Patriots revealed the Marte Mapu is questionable to return to today's game due to a neck injury.
Mapu has turned into an important piece in the secondary due to Jabrill Peppers being out due to off-the-field issues. Losing him would be yet another depth loss for the defense.
Coming into this game, Mapu had played in one game for New England. He ended up totaling seven tackles, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.
The 24-year-old safety has shown big-time potential in limited time. If this injury ends up being something serious, it would be another rough blow for the defense.
Looking at the game itself, the Patriots haven't been able to get anything going. Even with the quarterback change to Maye, the offense has been bad. They haven't been able to move the football and Maye threw his first career interception.
Obviously, there is still time for New England to turn things around. With how bad the game has gone, only being down 14-0 is a very good thing. If the coaching staff can make some adjustments in the second half, they could still work their way back.
All of that being said, today has been a rough all-around day for the Patriots so far.
Hopefully, the injuries to Lowe and Mapu don't end up being serious and both players will be able to return either in this game or at least next week without missing any kind of time.
