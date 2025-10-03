Patriots HC Gives Josh Allen Major Praise
The New England Patriots face their toughest test of the season to date as they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 5's edition of Sunday Night Football.
The Patriots will have to face the league's reigning Most Valuable Player in Josh Allen, who earned praise from New England head coach Mike Vrabel.
"I think he realized that he's got immense talent, and I think he's done a much better job of taking care of the football," Vrabel said. "And really that's been the big difference for me. Just watching it from afar, a few years ago, forcing things in the red zone, and that led to some turnovers, some interceptions. And now I think he just has a greater understanding of taking care of the football in those situations. And they're still scoring touchdowns."
The thing that separates Allen from the rest of the league is his ability to throw the football at a high level while also giving the Bills a threat on the ground with his legs.
"Even when guys are free, he makes a miss," Vrabel said. "He spins or he'll extend out past the numbers to the red line and continue to make plays down the field."
"Or, heaven forbid, he scrambles up the middle and makes a move on a guy like he's done in the past in the last couple weeks or breaks the stiff arm out. So, again, it's a huge challenge any time that he's carrying the football. And then, obviously, the accuracy and kind of the timing that he's had throwing the football will be something that we'll have to work on."
The Patriots defense will have their hands full with Allen, who has led the Bills to a 3-0 record. Allen is easily the toughest quarterback the Pats have faced yet, but they are welcoming the challenge.
If the Pats are able to defend well against Allen, they will give Drake Maye and the offense a chance to pull off a massive upset, which could give New England the boost it needs to go into the middle portion of the season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!