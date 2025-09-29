Patriots' Mike Vrabel Shows Support for Longtime Colleague
En route to coaching the New England Patriots to his first career home win as New England's head coach, Mike Vrabel had some extra motivation.
As revealed ahead of the Week 4 game, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The development came in the midst of Williams having taken time off (as originally revealed on Sept. 10) from the Patriots due to health concerns and was undergoing tests. The DC is currently undergoing treatment, meeting with specialists and is also figuring out the best plan to get back to better health.
Following the diagnosis several Patriots players took to the field during warmups for their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers wearing white t-shirts with the slogan “T-Strong” emblazoned above a blue ribbon in support of Williams.
In addition to the players — Vrabel could also been seen wearing the shirt in honor of Williams and his fight with cancer.
Williams has served as one of Vrabel's closest aids and friends for years and years. The DC joined Vrabel’s coaching staff with the Tennessee Titans back in 2018 as the defensive line coach and worked his way up to assistant head coach in 2023. During the 2024 season, when Vrabel was in between head coaching jobs, Williams served as the Detroit Lions’ run game coordinator and D-line coach before naturally reuniting with Vrabel in New England.
After wearing the shirts during warmups, the Patriots absolutely demolished the Carolina Panthers on all front. Cornerback Marcus Jones set a franchise history with his headlining return and quarterback Drake Maye also making NFL history with his 155.6 QB rating en route to the 42-13 win.
Vrabel said that the entire New England franchise is behind Williams at the postgame podium following the dominant win.
“We care deeply about Terrell, and we’re going to do everything that we can to help him, to support him and make sure that he gets what he needs, competes, fights and that we take care of him as people and support,” said Vrabel at his postgame press conference. “That’s the big thing there.”
Williams is 51 years old and his play calling duties have since been taken over by inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr. The Patriots will clearly continue to support Williams and honor him in anyway they can as he continues his battle with cancer.
