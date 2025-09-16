Drake Maye Opens Up About Patriots Win Over Dolphins
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye entered the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins amid questions surrounding the amount being placed on his “plate.”
In other words, were the Pats’ coaches “overloading” their second-year starter in their attempts to develop him?
Maye appeared to put the critics to rest on Sunday by completing 19-of-23 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in New England’s 33-27 victory over the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. He also ran for 31 yards with one rushing score. Overall, the 23-year-old protected the football, showcased his ability to rush for the first down and made plays down the stretch to give his team the chance to earn the win. They did so against the Dolphins on Sunday thanks largely in part to Maye’s efforts.
“It feels good,” Maye told reporters postgame. “It took everybody. That’s the biggest thing. It took everybody — special teams, offense, defense, trainers, everybody that helps us out. That felt good, and I’m proud of our guys for sticking with it. So many ebbs and flows of the game. Just proud of the guys, that one feels good.”
Though Sunday’s contest seemingly featured more lead swings than a pendulum, Maye’s play remained consistent. The former UNC standout improved his accuracy and his decision-making — particulary against the blitz and on designed bootlegs. He was credited with zero turnover-worthy plays, while completing 7-of-8 for 89 yards and one touchdown when blitzed, per NextGen Stats.
Still, both Maye and the Patriots found themselves in the Week 2 win column thanks largely in part to a fast start on offense. New England scored touchdowns on its first two drives of the game, pacing the Pats to an early 12-0 lead. Despite Miami’s best attempt to reverse the Patriots’ good fortunes, Maye and his squad were able to weather the storm and secure the victory.
“We were preaching all week start fast,” Maye said. “We did that, and we knew they could respond, and they responded well. We’ve got to come out of the half better. We had a three-and-out. Got to keep the drives going in the first half, get a first down, and once we do that, we’re pretty tough to stop. That’s our mindset. Like I said, just enjoy this win and get back after next week.”
While Maye‘s outing in Week 2 contained its share of ups and downs, the future still looks bright for the Pats’ second-year quarterback. Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6’4” 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains.
As both Maye and the Patriots continue to work toward continuous improvement, the team’s Week 2 victory proves that they have both the talent and the determination to make each game remaining on their 2025 slate a winnable one.
“It’s proof of what the work you put in can result in,” Maye added. “It’s proof of why you work so hard, why you have extra meetings, why you get treatment on time, why you do the little things. At least you have proof now of a good turnout and come up in the win column. I think that’s why and just proud of these guys.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!