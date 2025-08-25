Isaiah Bolden Says Goodbye to Patriots After Roster Cut
In the midst of the first wave of cuts, New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has officially said his goodbye to the organization.
Bolden was originally drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft however he suffered a preseason injury that cut his season short that very year. He was then signed to the Patriots' practice squad and promoted to the active roster in 2024. Bolden played in 14 games, primarily on special teams, and recorded 10 tackles and a fumble recovery on the year.
Ahead of the upcoming 53-man August 26 deadline, Bolden was one of the first six defensive players (DT Kyle Peko, DT Philip Blidi, LB RJ Moten, LB Monty Rice, CB Jordan Polk, Bolden) cut by new head coach Mike Vrabel in the first wave of roster adjustments.
In response to not making the roster cut ahead of the deadline — in what could be an overreaction given he could be up for a potential practice squad spot — Bolden said goodbye to the Pats via his Instagram story.
“Me vs Me
Appreciate you New England these last 3 years,” Bolden wrote.
The Patriots can start building their practice squad on August 27, the day following the roster cutdown; there's still a possibility that Bolden's farewell was premature and he could earn a spot there.
In addition to the defensive players in the first round of cuts, quarterback Ben Woolridge, running backs Shane Watts and Micah Bernard, wide receiver Phil Lutz, tight ends Jaheim Bell and Cole Fotheringham, and offensive linemen Sidy Sow and Tyrese Robinson were also cut.
Also — as announced on Sunday afternoon the Patriot shave also released second-year offensive lineman Layden Robinson.
The Patriots concluded their preseason with two consecutive wins (48-18 vs Washington, 20-12 at Minnesota) and one blowout loss (42-10 at New York Giants) under their first preseason with Vrabel.
New England opens regular season play by hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7 at Gillette Stadium. Kick-off is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST and the Pats will then travel to take on Miami in Week 2.
