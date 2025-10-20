Patriots' Mike Vrabel Reveals Feelings on Victory vs. Former Team
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is celebrating with his team following a 31-13 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.
The win marked the fourth straight for the Patriots as they remain at the top of the AFC East standings with a 5-2 record. Vrabel spoke about the win in his postgame press conference.
"Yeah, I think an emotional game, emotional stretch for us, something that this team and organization hasn't done, and it's done a lot," Vrabel said.
"Again, that doesn't do anything, but, again, the grind of coming back and getting prepared and staying in the game — we played really well in the second half — that's what I'm really proud of. Sometimes you don't always know how these games are going to go, and we certainly have to start faster, but really proud of the way that we played. Giving up three points in the last two halves of football.
"Offensively, really if we don't beat ourselves it's been a good product and was that same way today. I love the fact we're finishing with the football. Special teams unfortunately with a penalty, but we had some good kick coverage, some inconsistent kick coverage. Again, some good ones and bad ones, and that's where it's been. But in the end, I felt like we did enough, so excited for these guys."
Vrabel Happy After Patriots Win
The Patriots struggled in the first quarter, trailing 10-3, but they outscored the Titans 28-3 in the final three quarters. It's a sign that the Patriots aren't giving up in games, which is a great sign for a team that has a chance to reach the playoffs.
The Patriots are stringing together consecutive performances of greatness as they try to get into the mix of the top teams in the AFC. They are proving with these wins that they can hang with the best of them.
While some of their wins are coming against rebuilding teams like the New Orleans Saints and Titans, they are also grabbing victories against teams that are over .500 like the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers.
The Patriots have another chance to stay in the win column in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns if they can continue to play complementary football and support each other along the way. The longer they can keep the momentum going, the better off they will be in the long run.
