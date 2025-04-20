Patriots Newly-Added Star Shares Thoughts on Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots are already getting to work under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.
With voluntary OTAs underway and players getting back into the facilities to put in some extended work, it's allowed for New England and its players to gain some early familiarity with their new head coach in Vrabel ahead of their preparation for next season.
One of the names on the roster already getting acclimated to their new head coach is free agent addition Milton Williams, who comes aboard from the Philadelphia Eagles on his massive $100 million-plus deal to be an anchor on this defensive front, and inevitably, and huge force for Vrabel to utilize on the defense.
While it's early, it seems Williams is already starting to gain some chemistry with Vrabel. During an interview on Green Light with Chris Long, the newest Patriots defensive tackle spoke a bit about his first impressions of his coach.
"I'm down here now. We just started our OTA program. Just getting work in, getting around the guys, getting to know them," Williams said. "I'm already trying to pick Coach Vrabel's brain. Already. He came in our meeting giving us little tips and pointers already. So I know it's going to be fun."
As a newly-added cornerstone to the Patriots defense, seeing Williams and Vrabel on the same page already is already a great sign of things to come for the pairing.
Last season with the Eagles, Williams put together five sacks, seven TFLs, and became a catalyst in Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning efforts against the Kansas City Chiefs when securing two sacks and a forced fumble.
If the Patriots can tap into Williams' potential to become a force on the defensive interior, it'll be huge for the future of how this New England unit develops, and at just 26 years old, there's tons of good football ahead in his career.
There's still a ton of time between now and when Williams makes his Patriots debut, but so far, things seem to be rolling off to a solid start.
