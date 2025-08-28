Patriots Miss on Massive Micah Parsons Trade
It looks like the New England Patriots won't be seeing the dream of acquiring Micah Parsons come to fruition after all.
In one of the biggest NFL trades in recent memory, the Dallas Cowboys have officially traded away superstar linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in a total blockbuster deal, shipping one of the league's best defenders over to Lambeau, as Parsons also lands a colossal four-year, $188 million deal.
The deal marks the official end of one of the biggest offseason storylines throughout the NFL across recent months, with Parsons now getting the payday he's coveted for months, and certainly offers a seismic shakeup for what to expect heading into next season.
The Patriots, who were among the few teams that looked to be a strong fit for Parsons, certainly presented a solid case to make the grand move to land his services, though they won't be the ones winning the sweepstakes for the multiple-time All-Pro selection.
New England is one of the few teams on the market with the open cap space to host a giant contract like Parsons coveted, had similar draft assets as Green Bay did to trade, and maybe could've been a bit aggressive in adding talent during the first year led by head coach Mike Vrabel. On paper, they presented an ideal fit.
But inevitably, the Packers would be the ones to strike. They wound up sending two future first-round picks, along with defensive tackle Kenny Clark, over to the Cowboys, while also paying out the biggest non-quarterback contract in NFL history to Parsons.
Undoubtedly a massive investment for the Packers to make, and one that the Patriots seemingly weren't willing to match themselves, even with the immense upside a Micah Parsons-led defense may provide.
During his last season with the Cowboys, Parsons played in 13 games to log 43 tackles, 12 sacks, and 12 tackles for loss. Across the first four seasons of his career in Dallas, he's been named to four Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pro teams, and won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.
Instead of the Patriots being the ones to take the major swing, they'll continue to roll with their talent already in-house, while the Packers are the ones to land the big fish in the end, and certainly make themselves a whole lot scarier in the NFC.
