Patriots Practice Squad: Six Players Primed to Impress
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.. — With the New England Patriots having crafted their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season, Wednesday’s workload consisted of forming the team’s practice squad.
In total, the Patriots confirmed the signing of 16 players to their scout team on Wednesday: CB Miles Battle, G Mehki Butler, G Jack Conley, CB Brandon Crossley, TE C.J. Dippre, RB Terrell Jennings, WR John Jiles, DE Truman Jones, C Alec Lindstrom, DB Kobee Minor, DT David Olajiga, LB Cam Riley, DT Jahvaree Ritzie, TE Gee Scott Jr., LB Bradyn Swinson and WR Jeremiah Webb.
While New England’s practice squad currently consists of 16 members — all of which were released by the team on Tuesday, the Pats are permitted to carry 17 due to Olajiga’s signing, for whom they received an international pathway exemption. The Patriots plan to fill their final spot with second-year receiver Javon Baker — provided he clears waivers after being released on Wednesday.
Despite their scout team status, several Patriots practice squadders have the chance to make a significant impact on the team through game day elevations. In fact, there is a strong likelihood that one or more players are signed to New England’s active roster during the season.
In that vein, here is a look at six Patriots’ practice squad players who could catch the attention of Patriots Nation in 2025.
Terrell Jennings
Jennings, a scout-teamer in 2024, signed to New England’s active roster last December. The 6’0” 217-pound running back originally joined the Pats signed as a rookie free agent last May out of Florida A&M. The 24-year-old played in three games for the Patriots last season and finished with 13 carries for 33 yards. He routinely aligned with the Pats second-team offense during training camp. He carried the ball six times for 19 yards and one touchdown during the preseason. Jennings’ experience should make him a game day elevation when needed — either due to injury, or a run-heavy game plan.
Jack Conley
Conley was signed by New England as a rookie free agent in May out of Boston College. The 6’7” 333-pounder, played at right guard, left guard, right tackle and as a tackle-eligible tight end during his college career. Last season, he started all 12 games at right guard and earned All-ACC honorable mention. In 45 career games with the Eagles, Conley played 1,667 total offensive snaps, allowing 13 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 75 hurries. As a graduate student last season, he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention under Eagles’ head coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. With the Pats continuously searching for depth along their offensive line, the 24-year-old’s versatility should earn him his share of roster elevations this season.
Jeremiah Webb
Webb was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent in May, after spending three seasons at South Dakota (2019-21) and two at South Alabama (2022-24). Throughout his collegiate career, Webb played in 27 career games and finished with 51 receptions for 955 yards and seven touchdowns Last season with the Coyotes, he caught 36 passes for 649 yards and five touchdowns. Affectionately nicknamed “Webby” by head coach Mike Vrabel, the 24-year-old became a locker room favorite due to his high-energy work ethic. He garnered notable attention for his six catches for 80 yards and one touchdown output during training camp. Should he continue his progress, Webb could earn an occasional game day roster nod.
Bradyn Swinson
Last season, as a teammate of New England’s first-round selection Will Campbell, he earned second-team All-SEC honors, leading the team with 13 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks. Swinson played in all 13 games with 12 starts, logging 58 tackles, three passes-defensed and two forced fumbles. Just one year prior, his first with the Tigers, he notched 35 tackles with 6.5 being for a loss, two sacks, five passes-defensed, and two forced fumbles. Swinson should provide an immediate upgrade to New England’s defensive line with both his speed and power. When deployed in the pass rush, he is quick to attack the quarterback. Should opposing linemen attempt to stack blocks for the run game, his speed allows him to shed his opposition to defend the run. In short, Swinson is a playmaker and he should get the chance to prove it this season.
Kobee Minor
Having been chosen with the 257th and final pick of the2025 NFL Draft, Minor effectively became the “Mr. Irrelevant” of this year’s class. Before arriving at the University of Memphis, Bryant spent three seasons at Texas Tech from 2020 through 2022. He transferred to Indiana for the 2023 campaign, aligning on 615 defensive plays and earning an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. Last season, his lone campaign with the Tigers, Minor played in 11 games, logging 38 total tackles — seven of which went for loss — two sacks, six passes-defensed and two forced fumbles. His aggressive playing style caught the eye of Patriots coaches throughout camp. Accordingly, he could be an option to strengthen the defensive backfield, should injury strike.
Truman Jones
Jones first joined the Pat’s 53-man roster from the practice squad in January. The 25-yard-old had made his NFL debut in the season-finale against the Buffalo Bills, finishing the game with two tackles. Though the 6’3” 255-pounder joined the Pats’ practice squad in December 2024, Jones originally entered the NFL by signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie free agent out of Harvard in May 2023. He spent all of the 2023 season and part of the 2024 season on the Chiefs practice squad before being released last November. Jones had routinely received reps with the first-team defense throughout training camp, logging six total tackles during the preseason. He should be a solid component within New England’s aggressive defensive front.
