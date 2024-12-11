Patriots Missed Big on Falcons Trade
In March 2023, the New England Patriots made what seemed to be an inconsequential trade at the time, sending tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick.
A couple of seasons later, the deal does not seem so irrelevant anymore.
Now a member of the Miami Dolphins, Smith has broken out to become one of the best tight ends in football, as he has caught 61 passes for 692 yards and five touchdowns this year.
The Patriots could certainly use that type of production, and Sara Marshall of Musket Fire absolutely feels New England would like to have that trade back.
"Smith has already accomplished the best statistical season of his career, with his one season in Atlanta not far behind," Marshall wrote. "He has thrived since he left New England and proved beyond doubt that he could have been a solid piece of their offense had he been utilized to his best abilities."
The Pats are currently employing Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper as their tight ends, and while both players have been solid, they have not been quite as good as Smith, who burned his former Patriots squad for nine catches, 87 yards and a touchdown on Nov. 24.
"Tight ends have become an integral part of this year's team, so if Smith were in Foxboro, things might look a little better for the rookie quarterback on game day," added Marshall.
Smith certainly would have made Drake Maye's job easier, as Maye has relied an awful lot on his tight ends since taking over as starting quarterback in mid-October.
The 29-year-old spent two seasons in New England, failing to reach 300 yards in either campaign.
Perhaps the Pats should have been willing to stick it out a bit longer with Smith.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!