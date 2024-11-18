Drake Maye Believes Patriots Playmaker Among Best in NFL
The New England Patriots fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, but once again, rookie quarterback Drake Maye showed some flashes of brilliance.
Yes, Maye threw a critical interception, but he also went 30-for-40 with 282 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Six of Maye's completions went to tight end Hunter Henry, who led the Patriots in catches on the day.
Afterward, Maye raved about Henry and paid him a major compliment.
"I'm trying to find 85," Maye said, via Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub. "I think he's one of the best tight ends in this league."
Maye targeted Henry nine times in Week 11.
On the season, Henry has hauled in 46 receptions for 491 yards and a touchdown. He leads New England in both catches and receiving yards, and by a wide margin.
Henry is now in his fourth season with the Pats, and he is on pace to have his most productive campaign since joining the squad in 2021.
The veteran's best year in Foxborough to date came during his debut season with the club, when he caught 50 passes for 603 yards and nine scores.
Obviously, Henry is well behind on touchdowns, but he is certainly tracking toward shattering his marks for both receptions and yards.
The University of Arkansas product was originally selected by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Henry spent the first five years of his career with the Chargers, with his best campaign coming in 2019 when he snared 55 balls for 652 yards while reaching the end zone five times.
The 29-year-old has never been a truly elite tight end, but he has certainly been reliable, and most importantly, he has represented a perfect security blanket for Maye.
Henry re-signed with the Patriots on a three-year deal last March.
