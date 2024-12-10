Veteran Defender Drops Bold Statement on Patriots' Future
The New England Patriots didn't move cornerback Jonathan Jones at the NFL trade deadline, which came as a surprise to many.
After all, why wouldn't the rebuilding Patriots trade an aging player in the final year of his deal?
But New England opted to hold on Jones, and apparently, that's perfectly fine with the veteran.
“I would love to [stay in New England],” Jones said during an appearance on WEEI (h/t Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit). “It’s rare for a guy to be in one place his entire career. Especially after being undrafted, being here my entire career, I feel indebted to being here. Love the fanbase, love the team. And so, it’d be awesome to be a guy who goes his entire career in the same place.”
Jones, who played his collegiate football at Auburn, went undrafted but landed with the Pats in 2016. He has been a member of the team ever since, helping lead the Patriots to a couple of Super Bowl championships.
The 31-year-old has played in 13 games this season, registering 45 tackles, a forced fumble and five passes defended.
The Patriots are just 3-10 this year and are clearly in need of quite a bit of a roster overhaul, so from a practical standpoint, re-signing Jones would not be ideal.
But perhaps there is room for both sides to reach some sort of agreement to keep Jones in Foxborough, especially considering how much the Carrollton, Ga. native seems to enjoy playing for New England.
For now, Jones is just focused on the remainder of the 2024 campaign
“I got four more games left, so I’m just here to finish out my four games,” Jones said. “In the offseason, when free agency comes, I’ll deal with it. But right now, I’m just focused on putting my all into those four games.”
We'll see what happens in a few months.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!