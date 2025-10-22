Patriots Move Up in Tom Brady's Power Rankings
Stop the press (again)! Tom Brady spoke about the New England Patriots and, better yet, they have his stamp of approval.
The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and the greatest thing to happen to the Patriots and the NFL for that matter, dropped his NFL on Fox Power Rankings, and the team he spent two decades with made the cut.
Once a week, Brady takes to social media with a video that shows who he thinks are the top 10 teams in the NFL for the upcoming week. As the Patriots have continued to evolve and rack up four wins in a row, the team has made it into his eye line, and he's placed them on his list of the best.
Patriots' Recent Success Earns Major Power Rankings Boost
Twice now, the Patriots have found their way on Brady's Power Rankings, but both times they have been stuck at the number ten spot. However, Brady has bumped his old team up a few notches.
It looks like the last month of success has forced Brady to push the Patriots up to the number eight spot on the list. The Pats now sit ahead of the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, both of which have a record of 5-2.
Ahead of the Patriots are powerhouse teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, who are starting to heat up after a slow start, at number seven and Super Bowl campion Philadelphia Eagles at number six.
Brady's top three teams on the rankings were as follows: the Rams at three, the Colts at two, and the Lions, who "are dominating," as Brady puts it, are in the number one spot.
The Patriots may or may not move too far up the list due to an easy schedule moving forward. At the moment, they play only three teams that currently have winning records (Falcons, Buccaneers, and Bills). A lot of Brady's rankings are based on how a team wins against a worthy adversary rather than over a 1-5 Titans team.
Drake Maye and the rest of the team are going to have to see what they can muster up to prove to the GOAT that they're for real and deserve to be in his top five.
Still, seeing Brady acknowledge that the team, which is another home for him, is progressing in a very impressive manner is what every Pats fan likes to see.
