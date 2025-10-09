Patriots Make Tom Brady’s Weekly Power Rankings
This is not a drill! Tom Brady talked about the New England Patriots this week. Not only that, but he also gave them high praise. It's a move that can make any Pats fan stop in their tracks and think, "Oh, he still loves us."
Brady's relationship with the Patriots organization since his (second) retirement in early 2023 has made the fan base incredibly happy. That could be because, during his last three years of career in Tampa, while we were watching him win and knowing there was a complicated relationship with his former coach, it stung a bit to see him succeed somewhat.
Now, with his new career as the color commentator for the NFL on Fox's broadcast for America's Game of the Week, Brady creates some quality content leading up to every week of the season.
A major component of his weekly social media posts is his Power Rankings, in which he ranks the top 10 teams heading into the upcoming week.
Sitting pretty at number 10 on Brady's list are the 3-2 New England Patriots.
As the weeks have gone by, Pats fans have felt that their team is a far cry away from what they once were over the last few seasons, so seeing the man who got them six Super Bowl parades in the city of Boston, it's pretty nice to see him showing love in his new career as a broadcaster. Even if it's just for a brief second.
How can you not feel like the narrative is shifting around how things are at 1 Patriot Place in Foxborough, Massachusetts? Brady clearly saw it and most likely caught most, if not all, of it on Sunday night during the flight back from calling the Chargers/Commanders game.
The Patriots' win over the Bills was a statement that felt like a breath of fresh air. It was a win that most likely made the GOAT think that this team is going to be okay.
With Brady being exclusive to Fox Sports, there are limited chances of him calling a Patriots game, given the conferences that both CBS and Fox cover. Oddly, the Pats/Browns game (both AFC teams) in a few weeks will be televised on Fox.
Despite Brady not debuting in the booth at Gillette Stadium to call his first-ever Patriots game this season, there is still hope for the Patriots to move up Brady's power rankings.
They have a lot of winnable games ahead of them that could prove to the GOAT just how good they really are.
