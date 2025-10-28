Patriots' RB Moves Hint at Terrell Jennings Promotion
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As the New England Patriots turn their attention toward a Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons this weekend at Gillette Stadium, the are taking steps toward solidifying their running game.
The Pats have officially announced that running backs Rushawn Baker and Jonathan Ward have been signed to the practice squad. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.
Baker was originally signed by the New York Giants as a rookie free agent out of Elon in May. The 5’11” 218-pounder, was released by the Giants on Aug. 12, just prior to final roster cuts at the end of the month. Baker started his college career at Bucknell before transferring to Elon for his final season in 2024. The 22-year-old finished the year with 183 rushing attempts for 859 yards and 9 touchdowns last season.
Ward has spent time in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants. The 5’11” 202-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Arizona out of Central Michigan in 2020. After being released by Arizona during the 2022 season, he spent time with the New York Jets on the practice squad and also with the Tennessee Titans. Ward was with Pittsburgh in 2024 and spent part of training camp this past summer with the New York Giants. Overall, he has played in 47 games and has 22 rushing attempts for 91 yards and six receptions for 52 yards with one touchdown.
Signings Likely a Preface to Terrell Jennings’ Joining Active Roster
Both Baker’s and Ward’s respective additions to the Pats’ practice squad may potentially be a precursor to them signing current scout teamer Terrell Jennings to the 53-man active roster. The 24-year-old has been the game day replacement for the injured Antonio Gibson for the since the Pats’ Week 6 victory over the New Orleans Saints. As the veteran rusher has already been elevated from the practice squad three times, he is no longer eligible for a game day promotion. Accordingly, Pats coach Mike Vrabel hinted earlier this week that Jennings’ promotion was all but inevitable.
"We all want Terrell here," Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium. "So, however we have to handle that … the only other option is to bring him up. He's been a good addition. He's been prepared for his opportunity. Helped on special teams, had a tackle yesterday on kickoff. So those things are all really good things. I think he's a good teammate, and so, yeah, I think that's only probably procedural at the end of the week."
In addition to the scout team signings, running back Jashaun Corbin has been placed on practice squad injured reserve.
Corbin has spent time with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons after originally joining the Giants as a rookie free agent out of Florida State in May 2022. The 5’11” 215-pound rusher spent his rookie season on the practice squad in 2022 and then briefly was on the Carolina practice squad in 2023 before returning to the Giants. The 25-year-old appeared in six games for the Giants and finished with one rushing attempt for one yard and three receptions for 12 yards during the 2024 season.
Earlier this year, Corbin played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL, leading the league in rushing yards with 514 yards on 97 carries with four touchdowns and 18 receptions for 138 yards. He also gained 252 yards as a kick returner. He went to training camp with Atlanta this past summer but was released prior to the start of the season. Corbin now joins veteran Terrell Jennings on the Patriots’ practice squad.
