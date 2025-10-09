Patriots' Mike Vrabel Praises New Defensive Play Caller
New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams hasn't been around the team since his diagnosis with prostate cancer this year. Though he did coach the first game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Mike Vrabel has turned to inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr to call the plays in Williams' absence.
Since taking over the headset, Kuhr has looked the part and then some. The Patriots are on their first two-game winning streak since 2022, and the defensive front has stifled a number of top running backs across the NFL. Ahead of the team's Week 6 clash with the New Orleans Saints, Vrabel spoke about how he feels Kuhr is progressing as the interim defensive coordinator.
"I think everybody over there has done a really good job as far as just organizationally," Vrabel said. "The communication to put the plan together, the efficiency to put a plan together, practice preparation and everything else. Again, there's no perfect call. I've said this millions of times."
Kuhr might get lost in the shuffle on a Patriots organization that has some of the brightest names in the sport. But the numbers speak for themselves. New England's defense hasn't allowed a pass of over 25 yards in three-straight games -- which is the longest streak since the team did that in 2007. The Patriots have also been the only team in the league to not allow a running back rush for 50+ yards in a game through the first five weeks, the first time that's happened in franchise history.
"As long as our personnel is in the game, the call gets in there, it's decisive and one that the players understand, then it's a good call," Vrabel added on Kuhr. "We'll have good execution and sometimes we won't have such great execution but I do think that we haven't had any trouble with those. We haven't been pressed."
Kuhr wasn't expected to be in this position. After spending time with Vrabel and Williams with the Tennessee Titans, Kuhr joined Vrabel's staff in New England this past offseason. The inside linebackers coach was the play caller all summer when Williams was away from the team, and the performances he's put together earned him a game ball in the Patriots' Week 2 win in Miami.
"We've been in two-minute situations. We've been in third down. We've stayed in personnel groups. We've changed personnel groups," Vrabel said. "I think Zak's doing a good job and will need to do a great job this week for what they do offensively."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!