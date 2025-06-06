Patriots Named Best Landing Spot for Former Pro Bowl CB
The New England Patriots suddenly boast one of the more impressive cornerback duos in football, as they signed Carlton Davis to partner with Second-Team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez.
Beyond those two, however, the Patriots have a serious depth problem at the position. Yes, there is Marcus Jones, but New England has very little proven solutions in case of an injury.
The Pats selected Kobee Minor in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, but the Patriots almost certainly can't rely on a Day 3 rookie to fill a major role for the team next season.
For that reason, Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network has identified New England as the perfect landing spot for former Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who remains available in free agency.
"Griffin is entering his ninth NFL season. He was a strong contributor as a member of the Seahawks’ defense before bouncing around with a few teams over the past couple of seasons," Austin wrote. "Griffin did put up some solid numbers with the Vikings in 2024, though. He was targeted 54 times, allowing a respectable 59.3% catch rate and 82.2 passer rating. Though we’ve likely already seen his best football, New England has a top-tier starting cornerback duo, so Griffin won’t be more than a rotational piece."
Last year, Griffin registered 41 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended in Minnesota, also posting a respectable 64.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
Taking into consideration that the 29-year-old clearly has something left in the tank, he would absolutely represent a solid depth addition for the Pats, who are viewed by many as sleeper playoff contenders heading into 2025.
Griffin's best season came in Seattle back in 2019, when he racked up 65 tackles and 13 passes defended en route to his lone Pro Bowl appearance.
