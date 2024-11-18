Patriots Named Landing Spot for Bills Star WR
The New England Patriots have a great start to their rebuild with rookie quarterback Drake Maye leading the way. Up next, they'll need to focus on building the right supporting cast around him.
At this point in time, there are a couple of main needs on the offensive side of the football.
Bringing in a better offensive line will be a major key for the Patriots. They have to find a way to keep him protected and give him more time to make plays.
Another major area that needs improvement is at the wide receiver position. Going out and finding a wide receiver who can be a legitimate No. 1 option should be a top priority for New England.
With that being said, there is one intriguing name that has been brought up as a potential target during NFL free agency in the offseason.
Bleacher Report has urged the Patriots to consider pursuing Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Amari Cooper. He may be a bit older than many of the targets that New England has been connected to, but he's still a very consistent and more than capable No. 1 wideout.
"The Patriots have a lot of interesting young weapons for Drake Maye. It's nice to have pass-catchers who can grow alongside their young quarterback. It's also nice to have at least one veteran who can lead the receiver room and still put up No. 1 receiver production. Amari Cooper is still capable of doing that for a team. It's likely why the Bills made the move to trade for him at the deadline. However, the Patriots are going to have deep pockets available once free agency starts. They could lure him away from their division rival with a lucrative deal that could help the offense take a step forward."
Cooper would most certainly be the kind of target that could help Maye elevate his game.
So far during the 2024 NFL season, Cooper has had a bit of a down year. However, he has dealt with injuries since being traded to the Bills and was in a very bad situation with the Cleveland Browns before that.
Through Week 11, Cooper has played in nine total games between the two teams. He has caught 31 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns in those games.
By the start of next season, Cooper will be 31 years old. The Patriots should absolutely consider offering him a lucrative two or three-year contract.
If they were able to land him, he would give them a No. 1 wide receiver and top-notch veteran leadership. He could also help mentor and teach the team's young wide receivers.
While Cooper may not end up being a top target for New England, the potential fit makes a ton of sense.
