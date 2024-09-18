Jets Could Lose Two Stars for Patriots Game
On Thursday Night Football this week, the New England Patriots are set to hit the road for a matchup against the New York Jets. These two teams don't have any love for each other and are currently both 1-1 in the AFC East division.
While the Jets are widely viewed as the better team, the Patriots aren't going to go down without a fight.
Coming into the season, no one gave New England much of a chance to compete. However, they pulled off a major upset in Week 1 and nearly pulled out another win last week. New York can't afford to take this game lightly.
That being said, the Jets also could be without two of their defensive stars.
As shared by the New York Post, both star linebacker C.J. Mosley and star cornerback D.J. Reed are "50/50" to play against the Patriots.
Robert Saleh, New York's head coach, was who gave the 50/50 statement about his players.
“What’s the one that’s 50/50? They are all kind of 50/50. … There might be some game day workouts, too.”
Reed is coming off of missing Week 2 due to a knee injury. Mosley was injured during the first half of last week's matchup.
Both players are extremely important to the Jets' defense. If they're both forced to miss the game, New England would catch a major break.
Looking ahead at the matchup, the Patriots will have their hands full trying to contain Aaron Rodgers. Moving the football against the talented New York defense will also be a tough task.
Expect to hear more news about both Mosley and Reed in the near future. Neither player has been ruled out, but there is a chance that they could miss the game.
New England will hope to pull off another big upset and make even more noise in the AFC East division race. Not having to face Mosley and Reed would be a big boost towards that goal.
