Aaron Rodgers Gives 'Elite' Praise to Patriots Young Star
The New England Patriots are set to face off against New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Thursday Night Football this week. That is never an easy task.
Even though Rodgers is 40 years old and is coming off of a torn Achilles last year, he's always a threat to put up huge numbers. In Week 2, he started showing off the fact that he's back and more than capable of being a dangerous threat in the passing game.
With that in mind, the Patriots are going to need to put pressure on Rodgers and make plays in the secondary.
Christian Gonzalez is going to be asked to play a great game. He's the top cornerback in New England and he's also a player that Rodgers himself is very high on.
In a recent quote, as shared by NESN, Rodgers had nothing but praise to share about the young Patriots' star.
“I think he’s a great player. I got to know him a little bit this offseason. He’s a great kid and he’s super, super talented. He’s an elite player… Christian is one of those guys who enjoys a challenge, he enjoys competition and will go from side to side.”
Looking ahead to tomorrow night's game, Gonzalez will likely be tasked with defending star wideout Garrett Wilson. Rodgers and Wilson have shown some good chemistry throughout the first two weeks of the season.
So far this season in two games, Gonzalez has recorded nine tackles and a defended pass. In his rookie year last season, he racked up 17 tackles, an interception, and three defended passes in just four games.
At just 22 years old, the young cornerback has legitimate star potential for New England. This game will be a big step for him. If he can shut down Wilson and give Rodgers fits, he'll make an even bigger name for himself.
All of that being said, it's good to see Gonzalez start getting some major recognition. Being praised by Rodgers is a big deal and it will be interesting to see how he performs against the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
