Patriots Could Lose Six Starters vs. Jets
The New England Patriots are heading into Week 3 action with a 1-1 record. After pulling off a huge upset to begin the season, they lost a heartbreaker in overtime in Week 2.
Now, they will look to improve to 2-1 with a tough Thursday Night Football matchup against the AFC East rival New York Jets. Led by Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are going to be a difficult team to beat.
Unfortunately, the Patriots may end up missing quite a few key players.
According to the new injury report, New England might have to play without six starters. Three have already been ruled out in star linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, tackle Vederian Lowe, and guard Sidy Sow. Among the players listed as questionable are safety Jabrill Peppers, center David Andrews, and lineman Mike Onwenu. Oshane Ximines is also ruled out and Deatrich Wise Jr. is questionable as well.
Needless to say, missing all of those players would be tough for the Patriots. They're going up against a good football team and will need as many hands on deck as they can get.
That being said, Jerod Mayo has been preaching a style of football that can win games even without key players.
New England is focused on an old-school smashmouth approach. They run first offensively and the defense focuses on causing chaos and getting after the football. If they play their game, the Patriots will have a chance to pull off another upset win.
Hopefully, they get some good injury news over the next 24 hours. Having Peppers and Andrews especially would be a big plus.
As more updates become available, we'll make sure to have them for you. For right now, there are major concerns that New England might have to play the game without six of their starters.
That would be a lot to overcome, but they are the kind of team that should be ready for the challenge.
