Report: Former Patriots RB Arrested For Shoving Senior
The New England Patriots are gearing up for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the rival New York Jets tomorrow night. However, another piece of news has come out about a player who used to play for the franchise.
Patrick Pass, a former fullback/running back for the Patriots, has been arrested.
According to a report from CBS News, Pass was arrested on Wednesday in Rhode Island after police stated that he attacked an 82-year-old man. The argument was reportedly started over exercise equipment at a Planet Fitness.
Pass has been charged with assault on a person over 60 years old, causing bodily injury. The incident reportedly occurred back on August 28th at the Planet Fitness gym in North Providence.
Police have stated that Pass and the 82-year-old male had a verbal altercation. During that altercation, Pass shoved the man, who fell down to the floor. The man suffered injuries to his lower back.
Pass was reportedly arraigned in a court in Rhode Island and his bail was set at $10,000 personal recognizance. It has been ordered that Pass can have no contact with the victim. His next court date has been set for January 8th.
Back in 2000, New England drafted Pass in the seventh round. He ended up playing for the franchise for seven years and was part of winning three Super Bowls.
He ended up playing in 79 career games, including one game in his final year with the New York Giants. In those appearances, Pass carried the football 128 times for 526 yards and three scores. Pass also caught 66 passes for 570 yards and a touchdown.
As of right now, no further details have been revealed and we will not speculating about anything. When more updates are made available, we will make sure to have them for you.
