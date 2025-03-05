Patriots Named Landing Spot for Rival's Star WR
The New York Jets released Davante Adams on Tuesday, which will set off a feeding frenzy of teams looking to add the superstar wide receiver to their roster.
Could the New England Patriots get involved in the bidding? Sophie Weller of A to Z Sports thinks so, outlining the case for the Patriots to bring Adams aboard.
"The Patriots have the money to make it happen with a league-leading $127.7 million in available cap money," Weller wrote. "But, that's not the only thing that could draw Adams to New England. It's clear that if he signs with the Patriots, he will be the top wide receiver once again. And he'd have an opportunity to get revenge on the Jets, facing New York twice a year."
Weller also added another little wrinkle: Josh McDaniels is New England's offensive coordinator, and Adams had one of his best seasons under McDaniels with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"But, the biggest reason is a reunion with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who is the new Patriots offensive coordinator for the 2025 season," Weller added.
Adams hauled in 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns during the 2022 campaign, which represented McDaniels' lone full season with the Raiders, so McDaniels definitely knew how to maximize the six-time Pro Bowler.
The question then, of course, is whether or not Adams would actually want to play for the Pats? You would think that at this stage of his career, Adams would prefer to play for a contender, and the Patriots certainly don't fit that criteria.
Yes, Drake Maye is enticing, but if we're being honest, he is still unproven, and New England has gone 4-13 in each of the past two seasons.
So, as interesting as the idea of Adams in Foxborough may seem, it probably isn't happening.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!