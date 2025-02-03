Patriots Named Myles Garrett Contender
The New England Patriots are looking to make some major moves during the upcoming NFL offseason. One major need is bringing in a better pass rush and a new option has become a possibility.
After news broke of Myles Garrett requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns, the thought process immediately started about the Patriots being a potential contender to trade for him.
Now, they have been connected as a trade contender for the superstar defensive end.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports has officially named New England a logical trade suitor for Garrett.
"The Patriots have by far the most amount of cap space in the NFL ($120 million) which would satisfy a potential Garrett extension, while also keeping the organization flexible enough to continue to add," Sullivan wrote.
"Depending on how Garrett feels about rising second-year quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots' ability to increase the talent across the depth chart, New England could be primed to bounce back rather quickly under this new coach-quarterback regime, giving him a shot to play more meaningful games late in the year."
Bringing Garrett onboard would instantly make the Patriots a more serious contender. The defense would be much improved as well.
Throughout the 2024 NFL season with the Browns, Garrett put together another big-time year. He totaled 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass in 17 games played.
At 29 years old, Garrett still has a few more years left in his prime. He would also fit perfectly into Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams' defensive scheme.
Granted, most of the NFL would be interested in acquiring Garrett if he indeed made available. However, there are few that have the money and the assets to pull of the trade.
Keep an eye on New England as a potential Garrett trade destination heading into the NFL offseason.
