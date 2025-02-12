Patriots Named Team to Watch: Big Moves Coming?
The New England Patriots went just 4-13 this past season, and it feels like their age of dominance was eons ago.
There wasn't a whole lot to like about the Patriots heading into 2024, but once Drake Maye usurped Jacoby Brissett as the team's starting quarterback, things got quite a bit more intriguing.
Now, New England is entering the offseason armed with a boatload of cap space and it just hired Mike Vrabel as its new head coach, which, among other reasons, could make for a very compelling next couple of months in Foxborough.
ESPN's Adam Schefter apparently thinks so, too, as he listed the Pats among the five most interesting clubs to monitor heading into the offseason.
"Beyond an established coach and more than $100 million in cap space, the Patriots also have other advantages," Schefter wrote. "They have a young quarterback in Drake Maye who personnel people across the league agree has the chance to develop into a bona fide standout. They also have the No. 4 pick, where they will be in position to help Maye. New England is positioned to set up its franchise for years to come. The decisions the Patriots make this offseason will help determine how successful they will be."
This is unquestionably a pivotal time for the Patriots, as they have a plethora of needs that must be addressed in the coming months.
New England surely won't be able to repair all of its issues in one fell swoop, but there is no reason why the Pats can't at least make some significant progress here.
This isn't like last year where the Patriots weren't a desirable destination. While they aren't exactly captivating, they are at least somewhat attractive, which could lead to some big-name players signing with the team via free agency. We can't rule out blockbuster trades, either.
