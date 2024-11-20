Patriots Nearly Landed Superstar WR
Not long ago, Steve Smith Sr. was one of the most entertaining wide receivers to watch in the NFL. He was an absolute superstar and tore up opposing defenses. Very few know just how close the New England Patriots were to signing him.
Smith played for just two NFL teams throughout his career. He began with the Carolina Panthers, where he played 13 years. After he left the Panthers, he played his last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
Before Smith ended up signing with the Ravens, he came very close to landing with the Patriots.
During an appearance on former New England star wide receiver Julian Edelman's "Games with Names" podcast, Smith opened up about the story.
“That year a former teammate of mine was on the team couple of months before, Damione Lewis. So he already had gave me information on where to stay,” Smith said. “You talk about bags packed? One foot in, one foot out.”
When Edelman re-signed with the Patriots, the team didn't need to go out and get Smith anymore. Smith jokingly said that Edelman was the reason he wasn't able to play for New England.
All of that being said, Smith is one of the best wide receivers in his era of football.
Throughout his entire career, Smith ended up playing in 219 total games. He racked up 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns.
Each and every year, he was the definition of consistent. Whether it be with big plays or simply being an elite possession wide receiver, Smith had the complete package.
It would have been very interesting to see Smith play for the Patriots. However, bringing Edelman back was something that fans wanted to see more and they got their wish.
All of that being said, this is just another cool story about what could have been. Smith almost ended up taking his talents to New England, but things simply didn't work out.
