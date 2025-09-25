Patriots Need Star CB Back vs. Panthers
The New England Patriots are still waiting for Christian Gonzalez's season debut as he deals with a hamstring injury he suffered back in training camp.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel listed what he needs to see from Gonzalez and other injured players before letting them back out on the field.
"One, can the players protect themselves? Can they go out there in this game and protect themselves? It's a violent game, can they protect themselves? Can they do their job to the standard that we have set for them and they've set for themselves? And can they make it worse? So, those are the three things that I would probably use," Vrabel said.
"I think a lot goes into being able to protect yourself, the conditioning of the person. A player that would maybe get tired or wouldn't be in a proper condition to play in an NFL game could then lead to another injury or not being able to protect themselves. But those are the three things that I try to use in making those decisions."
Gonzalez's hamstring injury has prevented the Patriots defense from reaching its full potential, but his return this week could be massive for the team.
"Well, I think we need all our best players. I've said this numerous times here, your best players have to play good in order for you to have a chance to win. And so, Christian would be one of those players, and we just need to try to get everybody out there that we can get out there. Hopefully he progresses well throughout the week and he can help us," Vrabel said.
Gonzalez, 23, was the team's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon, but he only played four games in his rookie season due to injury. Last season, Gonzalez made 16 appearances for the Pats, recording 59 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Gonzalez's return to the secondary would be massive for the Patriots. The team doesn't have a lot of depth behind him, so putting him back into the mix could shore up a hole in the defense.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!