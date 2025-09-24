Patriots Sign Two to Practice Squad
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In advance of their Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers this weekend at Gillette Stadium the New England Patriots have made a pair additions to their scout team.
The Pats have officially announced the signings of offensive lineman Royce Newman and tight end Gee Scott Jr. to their practice squad.
New England began its Week 4 preparations with two practice squad vacancies. The New York signed linebacker — and three-time roster elevation — Mark Robinson, while the Cleveland Browns signed offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr.
Newman is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2021-23) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024). The 6’5” 310-pound lineman originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by Green Bay in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was released by Green Bay at the end of training camp in 2024 and was claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay, where he spent the season. Newman signed with the Arizona Cardinals this past offseason but was released on Aug. 26, 2025. the 28-year-old has played in 52 regular season games with 24 starts mainly at guard and has also played in three postseason games. Last season with Tampa Bay, he played in one game, was inactive for nine games and dressed but did not play in seven games.
Scott is re-joining the Pats for his second-tour of duty in Foxborough. The 24-year-old was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Ohio State in May. The 6’3” 240-pound tight end was released by New England at the end of training camp and was initially signed to the practice squad before being released. He spent five seasons at Ohio State (2020-24) and converted to tight end after beginning his college career as a wide receiver.
The signing of Newman comes on the heels of the Patriots listing starting left guard Jared Wilson on their first injury report of Week 4 with both ankle and knee injuries. The Georgia rookie did not participate in practice, making his status worth watching in the days leading up to this weekend’s game against the Panthers.
Scott’s arrival could provide immediate help to the Pats, who continue to monitor the health of tight end Hunter Henry. The team captain was hampered by a knee injury suffered during the Patriots Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Henry was a full participant in the first practice of Week 4.
