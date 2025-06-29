Patriots' Next Man Up May Surprise You
The New England Patriots did a whole lot of work on their defense this offseason, utilizing their massive cap space to address some very prominent needs.
However, the Patriots already had some rather impressive young defenders on their roster, and one of them is cornerback Alex Austin.
Austin's playing time in 2025 was brief, as he appeared in nine games and made three starts. During that time, he logged nine tackles and five passes defended, displaying some very interesting potential in coverage. But just how important a piece is Austin moving forward?
Well, Bernd Buchmasser and Taylor Kyles of Pats Pulpit have gone as far to declare Austin the "next man up" at the cornerback position for New England, which currently has Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis locked in as the two sure-fire starters.
"Austin was a solid pickup for the Patriots in 2023, and could see a fairly high number of snaps in his third year in the NFL," Buchmasser and Kyles wrote. "While he ideally would not start any games over Christian Gonzalez or Carlton Davis, he will be called upon to provide relief if need be and carry out a predetermined set of assignments on the outside. So far in his career, he has shown that he can do both of those things at a competitive level."
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Oregon State, was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Austin was released by the Bills before his rookie campaign and proceeded to sign with the Houston Texans, where he played a grand total of three games before being released and then signed by the Patriots. He posted nine tackles and an interception during five contests with New England in 2023.
We'll see if the youngster can earn some more time on the field this coming season.
