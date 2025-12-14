Five Patriots to Watch vs. Bills

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots (11-2) are entering Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season with a chance to bring home the AFC East division title — a feat which has eluded them since 2019.

The Pats currently hold a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills (9-4) who also enter Week 15 with an extra spring in their step. The Pats divisional foes from western New York earned a Week 14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, their ninth victory of the season. Accordingly, the stage is now set for a showdown with the Patriots at Gillette Stadium — with the AFC East on the line. The Pats will clinch a division title if they defeat Buffalo in what has become a “hat and t-shirt” game in Foxborough.

Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this pivotal matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats make their return to the field against the Bills.

Drake Maye

New England’s star quarterback is set to make the most important start of his young career to date. In what many consider to be his entrance into the league’s MVP race, Maye put his abilities on full display during the Pats’ 23-20 victory over the Bills in Week 5. Maye completed 22-of-30 for 273 yards. Still, it was his composure under pressure and late-game leadership that allowed him to make plays down the stretch. In total, he led five scoring drives for New England against the Bills. All the while, the Pats leaned on their second-year quarterback as he delivered on a national stage.

The Bills, under head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich, employ a strong pass defense. While they demonstrated an affinity for blitzing during their Week 5 matchup, the Bills may be better served by simulating pressure — given that Maye ranks fourth in EPA per drop-back vs. the blitz this season. In that vein, look for Maye to exploit Buffalo’s difficulties in defending the big play — especially if Bills’ top cornerback Christian Benford is either out or limited by a recent toe injury.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones tries to sack New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye but May was able to get throw the ball for a completion during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhamondre Stevenson

With the colder temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, the importance of a strong and deep rushing attack will be vital for the continued success of Maye and the offense in Week 15. Having Stevenson healthy and capable of shouldering an extensive workload may be exactly what the metaphorical doctor ordered. Known for his penchant for establishing the run to facilitate play-action passes, Stevenson is well-equipped to be an effective offensive weapon in this matchup — especially with Buffalo’s defense ranking 30th in rush EPA this season.

Having placed his early-season struggles with ball security behind him, the 27-year-old is at his best when blending his physical, powerful running style with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short-yardage situational runs. He also continues to demonstrate an ability to utilize the open field as an available target from both the backfield as well as the line of scrimmage. The Oklahoma product must build upon his 101 carries for 324 yards and three touchdowns to make New England’s running game a key component of their offensive game plan on offense against the Bills.

Vederian Lowe

With starting left tackle Will Campbell on injured reserve until Week 18 at the earliest, interim left tackle Vederian Lowe has stepped up. The veteran lineman’s size (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) and experience — having played 803 snaps at left tackle last season and 1,113 career snaps at the position in total — were crucial in helping to stabilize the line, while protecting Maye’s blind side during the Pats’ 33-15 victory over the New York Giants in Week 13. In 38 pass-blocking snaps against the Giants last week, Lowe yielded zero sacks and zero hits, while allowing only three hurries. In fact, Maye was pressured on only nine of his 26 dropbacks — a testament to Lowe’s abilities.

Still, Lowe is likely to face a much tougher task against the Bills. With Buffalo pass rusher Gregory Rousseau typically aligning over the right side [thus drawing right tackle Morgan Moses on one-on-one matchups], Lowe may be forced to match strength and speed with linebacker Joey Bosa or defensive end A.J. Epenesa. If the Pats veteran can hold his ground against either of these defenders, the Pats will find success against Buffalo’s pass rush.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Harold Landry III

Despite missing some practice time earlier this week due to a knee injury, Landry is free of injury designation and expected to play in Week 15. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through the first six games of the season, Landry has compiled 46 total tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 7.5 sacks. Even with Landry in the lineup, fellow linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Bradyn Swinson should be in line to get additional looks at the position.

Landry is expected to align over the right side against Allen and the Bills. Therefore, the 6-foot-2, 252-pound linebacker is expected to match against Bills right tackle Spencer Brown. When healthy, Brown is an effective lineman, capable of securing quarterback Josh Allen’s arm side. Still, the veteran lineman Brown has been limited by his shoulder injury, which has forced him to miss Weeks 13 and 14. In his last outing against the Houston Texans in Week 12. Brown allowed two sacks and seven total pressures. Landry will undoubtedly be looking to capitalize on Brown’s recent struggles in hopes of disrupting Allen’s productivity.

Marcus Jones

In addition to being an elite level punt returner, Jones is also New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar has aligned on 79 percent of New England’s snaps on defense. This season, he has compiled 50 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions. During New England’s Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones showcased the prowess that earned him Defensive Player of the Month honors for October. He jumped and picked off a short-right pass attempt by Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco and returned the interception 33 yards for the score.

Against the Bills, Jones should draw coverage against slot receiver Khalil Shakir. The 6-foot, 190-pound Shakir was held to just 45 yards on six catches in Week 5. Still, he has failed to reach 20 receiving yards in three of the Bills’ past four games. It will be incumbent upon Jones to keep his opponent within an arm’s shot at all times. His exceptional breakaway speed could keep Shakir from becoming a key weapon for Allen in Week 15.

