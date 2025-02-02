Patriots Have Perfect Free Agent Target in Chiefs' Star
The New England Patriots are entering the upcoming NFL offseason with massive amounts of cap space and quite a few areas they could spend it on.
While the wide receiver is the most talked about need, there are others that need focus too. A few of the other areas are offensive line, linebacker, and cornerback.
Bringing in a top-tier linebacker should be a major focus for the Patriots. They need a "quarterback" of their defense under new head coach Mike Vrabel. One player could fit that bill.
Looking ahead to NFL free agency, there is one player who New England should view as a perfect fit. He currently is preparing to play in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nick Bolton is set to hit the open market this offseason and the Patriots should be preparing a very aggressive offer for him.
At 24 years old, Bolton fits the long-term picture for New England. He would be a key part of the Patriots' defense for years to come and has plenty of room to continue improving his game as well.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Chiefs, Bolton ended up having another good year. He played in 16 games, recording 106 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and six defended passes. Bolton can do it all.
Over the last few years with Kansas City, Bolton has showed elite leadership ability alongside his production on the field.
Signing Bolton is not going to be cheap. New England would have to come with an aggressive offer in order to get him. That is something that they should be willing to do.
In order to get back to being a legitimate contender, the Patriots need their defense to be better. It was very disappointing throughout the 2024 season. Bringing Bolton onboard would be a big step towards fixing the issues.
All of that being said, this is something to keep an eye on. Nothing concrete has connected Bolton and New England, but for what the team needs he would be a match made in heaven.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!