Patriots Connected to Dynamic Pass-Rushing Prospect
The New England Patriots are hoping that the 2025 NFL Draft will go a heck of a lot better than the 2024 iteration.
Outside of quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots weren't able to get much production from any of their draft picks last spring, and while there is still time for those youngsters to make some noise going forward, it's not looking too good.
Considering that New England has a plethora of needs up and down the roster, it will really need to make hay with is draft choices this coming April, and while the Pats definitely need to add some offensive weapons, they also must address their defense.
Most specifically, the Patriots need more pass rushers, which is why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has connected them to one of the nation's best in that category: Marshall Thundering Herd edge rusher Mike Green.
"Mike Green isn't going to be an every-down player for a while, but he's one of the best pure pass-rushers in the draft class," Ballentine wrote. "The Marshall product led the nation with 17 sacks this season. His bend, get-off and speed around the edge will give him a chance to play a similar role to [Josh] Uche right away."
If New England did draft Green, it would obviously be hoping that he would be a heck of a lot more productive than Uche, who only had one good season with the Pats in four-and-a-half years before being traded.
Green racked up 84 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to go along with his sack total in 2024.
He actually began his collegiate career at Virginia in 2021, but transferred to Marshall ahead of 2023. He logged 43 tackes, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during his debut campaign with the Thundering Herd.
