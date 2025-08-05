Patriots Have Perfect Trade Package for Terry McLaurin
Even after an offseason of putting together some productive work at the wide receiver position, this New England Patriots offense still finds itself a bit lacking among the league's best pass-catching cores ahead of next season.
However, with the latest developments surrounding Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin — a popular New England target — his contract dilemma followed by a trade request, it could leave a window open for the Patriots to pursue a deal for the star wideout ahead of next season's kickoff, and in turn, provide a major boost to Drake Maye's core of weapons.
And in the mind of The Athletic's Chad Graff, New England could have just the package necessary to make such a move happen, even while they might not be the favorites in the running.
Graff mapped out a potential trade for the Patriots to land McLaurin's services among four other fits, proposing New England send a 2027 third-round pick to the Commanders in exchange for the star wideout, while also pointing out the flaws such a move may have.
"The Patriots are an obvious option when any player is on the trade block, considering the roster needs improving and they have the most cap space in the NFL," Graff wrote, "That said, a trade for McLaurin seems a bit unlikely for them. If this were before the draft, they probably would’ve been quite interested. But with Stefon Diggs now in the fold, if you add McLaurin, you risk boxing out third-round pick Kyle Williams, limiting his playing time and development.
"Additionally, a move for McLaurin, who turns 30 soon, might make more sense for a team with an open championship window," Graff continued. "The Patriots are still rebuilding and might have better use for their ample cap space next offseason rather than chasing a 30-year-old receiver when they’re still a few years from seriously competing."
On the surface, New England makes a ton of sense to make an upgrade like McLaurin if such an opportunity was presented to them. The Patriots have had a long-standing need at wideout, even after an offseason of moves at the position, a concern which could be immediately patched with the presence of McLaurin in the building, coming off the best season of his career in 2024.
During his last season with the Commanders, McLaurin posted 1,096 yards on 82 receptions, hauling in a career-best 3 touchdowns on the year to emerge as a truly elite red zone threat –– and one that would be a head-turning fit in this New England offense.
The toughest part for the Patriots to hash out a McLaurin deal comes down to just how willing Washington may be to part ways with their star wideout fresh off such a good season. Especially with a team ready to compete among the best in the conference, selling off a top receiver talent like McLaurin, even with a trade request in the mix, might not be atop their to-do list before heading into this coming season, further complicating a move with anyone, including New England.
The Patriots might not be the frontrunners for a McLaurin deal, and the Commanders may very well wind up keeping him on the roster for next season after all. But if he were to truly be up for grabs in a trade, New England would have to be a prime candidate to watch out for.
