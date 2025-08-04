Patriots Reveal Details for Tom Brady Statue Ceremony
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots have revealed the detailed surrounding the unveiling of the statue honoring legendary quarterback Tom Brady.
As confirmed by Patriots Media Relations, the 12-foot statue will be presented during a ceremony at 6:00 pm ET on Friday, August 8 in the Patriot Place Plaza, adjacent to the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX. Brady will be in attendance for the festivities.
During Brady’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony last year, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced his intentions of making Brady the first player in franchise history to receive the honor of being immortalized with a bronze statue.
Brady’s place among the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. He finished his career with regular-season totals of 12,050 pass attempts for 7,753 completions (64.3 percent), 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions.
Brady also dominated the postseason, where he has compiled a record of 35-13, as well as a quarterback rating of 89.8. He completed 62.5 percent of his postseason passes for 13,400 yards, 88 passing touchdowns and 40 interceptions. Brady won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.
In addition to playing 23 seasons in the NFL — both with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Brady is currently a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and an NFL broadcaster for Fox Sports.
Despite being engulfed by a sea of envy in most of the country, Brady is still largely adored in New England; firmly entrenched among the immortal beloveds of New England sports. In fact, he might be the most admired sports figure in the history of a city that has been the home to such icons as Ted Williams, Bobby Orr, Larry Bird, and Bill Russell. Visions of game-winning drives, improbable comebacks and championship parades are forever a part of the region’s generational memory bank. Prior to his taking the reins as the Patriots starting quarterback in 2001, New England knew little but defeat. Since that time, they have enjoyed unparalleled success — certainly to be re-lived by those on hand to observe Brady’s statue take its permanent home on Friday.
Kraft will host the 15- to 20-minute ceremony and statue prior to the Patriots’ 2025 preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. Following the unveiling, Brady will provide his reaction and address the gathered guests. The ceremony will end with various photo opportunities of Brady with his statue.
