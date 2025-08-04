Patriots WR Battle Heating Up
The New England Patriots enter this year's training camp and head into next season with a lot on their plate to prove.
Specifically for the Patriots' wide receiver corps, though, there's a ton of stakes on the line through the motions of preseason and camp, not just to turn things around from how last season finished, but also to make a statement within perhaps the tightest roster battle New England has on tap ahead of the regular season.
ESPN insider Mike Reiss recently outlined the most notable position battle that'll be worth watching through Patriots training camp, where the wide receiver spot was the one to underline.
"So far in camp, the top grouping has been Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas, with nine-year veteran Kendrick Bourne and 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams next in line," Reiss wrote. "It was notable that when veteran Mack Hollins (who signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal in March) returned to practice last week after opening camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, he worked alongside Diggs and Douglas, slicing into some of Boutte's reps among the top group."
"Meanwhile, 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round), along with spring undrafted free agent standout Efton Chism III, are among those who have shown up making plays. There will likely be six (possibly seven) wide receivers on the initial roster, so something has to give."
The Patriots' wide receiver sorting is noteworthy for two reasons: for determining who the top three to four options will be in Drake Maye's arsenal, and uncovering the six-seven wideouts of those on the initial 90-man roster landing the nod for a place on the 53-man.
So far, offseason addition Stefon Diggs and incumbent pass-catchers Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas seem to be taking the lead for those starting reps, with Mack Hollins, Kendrick Bourne, and rookie Kyle Williams not too far behind. Not too many surprises there, as Boutte and Douglas were starting nearly all of last season, while Diggs is New England's prized offseason addition at the position.
As for those others clawing for a roster spot, that's where the landscape gets a bit more intriguing.
Second-year wideouts Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker are in that mix, placed next to Efton Chism III, who's been impressive in his initial showings. All three have their respective upside, but with what could be six names ahead of them gaining traction to stamp their place on this unit, one or multiple may inevitably find their way out of the picture.
Tons of time sits between now and the league's roster cutdown date for the Patriots and this receiving unit, but it'll certainly remain a situation worth keeping an eye on until that 53-man count gets finalized.
