Patriots Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro
The New England Patriots have definitely attempted to address their offensive line this offseason, signing multiple veterans and selecting Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, the Patriots still have some holes in the trenches, particularly along the interior where there are numerous question marks.
Some are wondering if New England could potentially make another addition to shore up the guard position between now and the start of the regular season, and Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit has identified a possible solution: five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff.
"Brandon Scherff and Dalton Risner are other veterans options as well as Shaq Mason, who has started to decline in pass pro over the last two seasons," Hines wrote.
While Risner and Mason are both fairly intriguing options, neither are as enticing as Scherff, who also has a First-Team All-Pro selection under his belt.
Now, it should be noted that Scherff is 33 years old and has not made a Pro Bowl since 2021. He spent the last three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while he was clearly not the same player we all saw during his time with the Washington Commanders, he was still productive.
The best part is that Scherff can probably be had on a one-year deal at this point, and with Drake Maye needing all of the protection he can get up front, it definitely would not hurt the Patriots to take a flier on the veteran.
Of course, it's entirely possible that Scherff is being very choosy about where he signs. Perhaps one of the main reasons why he is surprisingly still available is because he would prefer to join a contender, and New England would absolutely not provide that for him right now.
However, if Scherff would be open to the idea of playing in Foxborough, the Pats should definitely give him a call.
