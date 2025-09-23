Jets Sign Patriots LB Off Practice Squad
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — An AFC East division rival has poached a key defender from the New England Patriots practice squad as the team prepares to enter Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.
The New York Jets signed linebacker Mark Robinson off the Pats scout team on Sept 23, as first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Robinson had served as a standard elevation [from the practice squad to the 53-man game day roster] for the first three weeks of the season. Under the collective bargaining agreement, his next appearance would have required an official promotion to the active roster. they 26-year-old played a total of 37 snaps on special teams during his time in New England, compiling three total tackles.
Robinson, who joined the Patriots practice squad in late August, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He originally joined the Steelers as a seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. The 5’11” 235-pounder, has played in 38 NFL games with four starts and has 34 total tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and 11 special teams tackles.
New England currelty employees a linebackers corps consisting of Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, K’Lavon Chaisson, Marte Mapu Jack Gibbens, Elijah Ponder and Anfernee Jennings. While Robinson did not align on New England’s game day defense during his tenure, his experience and athleticism will be missed by the Parriots heading into Week 4 and beyond.
The Patriots will enter Week 4 on the heels of dropping to 1-2 on a 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. New England had their chances to put the Steelers on their heels in Week 3. Unfortunately, their inability to convert in several key situations ultimately doomed them. The Pats unacceptably committed five turnovers — one interception to close the first-half and four fumbles. The Patriots cannot expect to win unless they can protect the football and limit their fundamental mistakes.
Unable to protect the football or limit their fundamental mistakes, New England could not take advantage of a subpar performance from the Steelers in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 16-of-23 passes for 139 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while Pats starter Drake Maye statistically outdueled his idol by completing 28-of-37 for 268 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a losing effort.
Despite wearing their beloved red throwbacks in front of their hometown crowd, the Pats proved that there are still “miles to go” on the road back to contention in the Mike Vrabel era.
