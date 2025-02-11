Patriots Predicted to Add Big-Time Weapon for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots will surely make it a priority to add some weapons for quarterback Drake Maye this offseason, and they will probably explore every avenue to make it happen.
The Patriots are armed with expansive cap room, so they could make a big signing in free agency. They could also swing a substantial trade, and they can add a piece or two via the NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network recently dropped its latest seven-round mock draft, and it has New England landing TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech in the fourth round.
It actually has the Pats completely ignoring the wide receiver position in Rounds 1 through 3, so perhaps PFN feels that the Patriots will rectify that problem through other methods.
But if they are able to land Bech in Round 4, it would represent one heck of a coup for New England, which struck out on Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the NFL Draft last spring.
Bech is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns, which represented a breakout season for the 22-year-old.
He actually began his collegiate career at LSU in 2021 and spent two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to TCU. Bech didn't receive a whole lot of playing time in his first year with the Horned Frogs, logging 12 catches for 146 yards. But he became an integral part of the offense in 2024.
Maye somehow managed to play well during his rookie campaign in spite of having probably the worst offensive line and worst group of weapons in the NFL this past season, which gives the Pats significant hope moving forward.
Of course, the Patriots have to get busy making some moves to make life easier for their franchise quarterback.
