Patriots Predicted to Draft Major Sleeper Pass Rusher
The New England Patriots own the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, and many are wondering if Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter will be available for them at that spot.
The Patriots are in dire need of a pass-rushing help, and some consider Carter to be a generational talent at his position.
But in the event that Carter is not on the board at No. 4, New England may have to consider other options.
Pro Football Network has identified a potential fit, predicting the Pats to snag Arkansas Razorbacks edge rusher Landon Jackson in the second round.
"As the Patriots look to continue their rebuild and invest in important positions, one of their biggest needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft is their defensive line," PFN wrote. "If you were to build a defensive end in a lab, he would be built exactly like Landon Jackson. He has prototypical length, size, and strength for his position, and he’s shown some nice development in how he uses his hands to shed blocks over the course of his collegiate career."
Jackson is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
He may not be the same freakish talent as Carter, but he remains one of the best defensive end prospects in this upcoming draft class.
Jackson arrived at Arkansas in 2021 and broke out during his junior season, finishing with 44 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
The Patriots finished dead last in the NFL with just 28 sacks this past year, which isn't surprising considering they traded Matthew Judon before the season and also dealt Josh Uche in October. That left New England with very little in terms of pass-rushing talent.
We'll see if the Pats are able to land Jackson in April.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!