Patriots Predicted to Land Critical Star in Free Agency
The New England Patriots need a whole lot of things this offseason, but perhaps their most prominent area of need is along the offensive line.
The Patriots laid claim to what was probably the worst offensive line in football this past year, and being able to protect quarterback Drake Maye will be paramount moving forward.
Fortunately, New England is loaded with cap space heading into free agency, so it should be able to address the issue.
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team has identified a potential free-agent target for the Pats and is predicting them to sign Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins to a three-year, $41 million contract.
"The New England Patriots would love to find a No. 1 receiver or a high-level offensive tackle this offseason in free agency, but that is easier said than done. Instead, Mike Vrabel upgrades the interior offensive line by getting one of the best guards on the market," Mosher wrote. "Jenkins is a physical blocker who can be devastating in the run game. Keeping him on the field has been an issue, as he’s missed a lot of time since being drafted. However, Jenkins is only 27, and he would add a lot of talent to New England's interior offensive line."
Jenkins played in 14 games this past season, registering a 75.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He was adept in both run blocking and pass protection in 2024, allowing four sacks on the year.
The Oklahoma State product was selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
As Mosher noted, durability has been an issue for Jenkins, as he has never played a full season since entering the league. As a matter of fact, the 14 games in which he appeared this past year marked a career high for him.
That being said, Jenkins would represent a massive upgrade for the Patriots, so it may benefit them to take that risk.
