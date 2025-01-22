Patriots Predicted to Land Tyreek Hill in Blockbuster Trade
The New England Patriots have a massive offseason ahead of them. After another 4-13 regular season record is stamped in the books, this team led by newly-added head coach Mike Vrabel is looking to improve fast.
And while drafting and developing young talent is always a surefire route to go, the Patriots could also look into the possibility of bringing in some contributors for next season via trade. New England has a new regime in charge, has some draft picks at their disposal, and looks hungry for their first postseason appearance since 2021.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler dove into the Patriots' possibility to make a potential trade throughout this offseason and even spoke to some executives around the league to seek out a deal that could take place.
Ultimately, Fowler landed on an interesting idea that could give New England a much-needed boost on the offensive side of the ball, proposing that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill could be a player to watch on the radar.
"Hill's displeasure in Miami is out there after his Week 18 comments, and the Patriots hope to be on the brink of contention soon enough under new coach Mike Vrabel," Fowler said. "In-division trades are not as rare as they were a decade ago. It's largely about which team offers the best value."
Fowler goes on to mention that when speaking to an NFC executive, they hinted that Miami could look to acquire some of the Patriots' draft capital in return for Hill's services-- a worthwhile alternative if New England strikes out on the free agency market.
"The Patriots are desperate. 'They need a guy, that alpha that can be friendly for Drake Maye,' a veteran NFC personnel man said. 'And there's a higher chance of the draft picks [Miami would receive in a trade] being higher than with a contender.' This is assuming the Patriots can't satisfy that need via the Bengals' Tee Higgins or another free agent. But New England hasn't been a free agency destination for elite pass-catchers in recent years. After Hill produced his first sub-1,000-yard season since 2019, perhaps a package including a Day 2 pick would get a trade done."
Hill is coming off a worse campaign than recent seasons, posting 81 receptions, 959 yards, and six touchdowns. While he's facing a downward trajectory from his 1,000-yard production from the past four seasons, and he'll be entering his age-31 season in 2025, his presence on a struggling New England offense would be a major boost for Drake Maye and his development.
Last season, the Patriots failed to have a pass catcher on the roster eclipse 700 yards receiving. Clearly, New England needs an upgrade, and Hill could provide just that.
If all it takes to acquire Hill's services is a package worth a day-two pick and some change, New England has to keep the veteran receiver in play. With over $100 million freed up in cap space, the Patriots have the means to make the move happen financially, on top of the assets they can offer in a trade.
On paper, the fit makes sense, but the bigger question remains whether the Patriots' front office will be aggressive enough to make a blockbuster deal like this come to form. Only time will tell.
